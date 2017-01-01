Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Officially inactive in Week 17

Tannehill (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt versus the Patriots, the team's official site reports.

Tannehill's status was fully expected, as Matt Moore will once again helm the Dolphins' offense in the season finale. Tannehill's potential availability for a postseason game next weekend remains firmly up in the air at this point.

