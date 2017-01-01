Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Officially inactive in Week 17
Tannehill (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt versus the Patriots, the team's official site reports.
Tannehill's status was fully expected, as Matt Moore will once again helm the Dolphins' offense in the season finale. Tannehill's potential availability for a postseason game next weekend remains firmly up in the air at this point.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Has cast removed•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Inactive for Week 16 versus Bills•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Status beyond Week 16 unclear•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Still hopeful he can return this season•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Could return before end of season•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Only suffers knee sprains•