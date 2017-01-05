Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Out for Sunday's playoff game
Tannehill (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card game against the Steelers, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Tannehill had been hopeful for a return to practice this week, but after failing to take the practice field Wednesday, the team decided to make it official and rule out the veteran QB. As a result, Matt Moore will make his fourth straight start. If Moore is able to pull off the upset victory and advance, Tannehill's practice participation the following week would likely be the best indicator of his chances of suiting up in the postseason.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Iffy for Sunday's game•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Does not practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Expects to practice this week•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Officially inactive in Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Has cast removed•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Inactive for Week 16 versus Bills•