Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Status beyond Week 16 unclear

Tannehill (knee) will "definitely miss" Saturdays game against the Bills, but beyond that, the QB's status remains unclear, the Miami Herald reports.

At this stage, Tannehill -- who sprained both his left ACL and MCL in Week 14 -- remains on the Dolphins' active roster, which offers some hope that he might return before the end of the team's season. "They haven't told me that we should shut him down yet," coach Adam Gase noted Wednesday. "That's all I know." With Tannehill still sidelined, Matt Moore is in line for another start at QB for Miami this weekend.