Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Surgery still not ruled out

The Dolphins still haven't decided whether or not Tannehill will need knee surgery, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

It's been six weeks since Tannehill suffered the knee injury that was diagnosed as a sprain to his ACL and MCL. While it's not unusual for a decision to take a week or two as doctors wait for the swelling to diminish, a month and a half seems a bit out of the ordinary. As long as Tannehill doesn't need an ACL reconstruction, the additional wait time shouldn't change his availability for the 2017 season opener. However, if reconstruction is needed, then all bets would be off as to whether or not Tannehill would be ready for Week 1 of the 2017 campaign.