Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Unlikely to need ACL surgery

Tannehill's (knee) advanced progress through rehab makes it unlikely that he'll require reconstructive surgery this offseason, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

Tannehill sustained a partial ACL tear and MCL sprain on Dec. 11 but has since improved his knee's stability through many strength-focused exercises. In fact, Tannehill's knee is doing so well that he's already able to include playing basketball as part of his rehab. While that has proven his knee's ability to tolerate sudden movements, Tannehill still has a checkup MRI scheduled for Monday, at which point his outlook could be updated. As it stands, the quarterback is not believed to need full ACL surgery, but it's still possible that Tannehill could travel to Germany to undergo platelet-rich plasma therapy to promote further healing. Whether that happens or not, there's currently confidence that Tannehill's knee will be stable enough for him to be ready to start next season.