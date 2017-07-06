Dorial Green-Beckham: Not claimed on waivers
Green-Beckham passed through waivers unclaimed, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.
The 2015 second-round pick was released by the Eagles on Friday and apparently didn't draw any interest despite carrying a base salary south of $1 million. He should still be able to find a new team before training camp if he's willing to accept the minimum salary for a third-year player and a small signing bonus. Green-Beckham likely would be a long shot to make the final roster even if he were to sign with a receiver-needy team.
More News
-
Dorial Green-Beckham: Released Friday morning•
-
Eagles' Dorial Green-Beckham: Unlikely to make final roster•
-
Eagles' Dorial Green-Beckham: Faces difficult path to playing time•
-
Eagles' Dorial Green-Beckham: Underwhelms as Eagle•
-
Eagles' Dorial Green-Beckham: Catches one pass in win•
-
Eagles' Dorial Green-Beckham: Catches one pass in loss to Ravens•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Forgetting Brandon Marshall?
Dave Richard crunches the numbers on Brandon Marshall's personal stats and tendencies in the...
-
Ranking the Cowboys in Fantasy
The Cowboys have one of the best running backs in football, and elite receiver and a good young...
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....