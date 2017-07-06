Dorial Green-Beckham: Not claimed on waivers

Green-Beckham passed through waivers unclaimed, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.

The 2015 second-round pick was released by the Eagles on Friday and apparently didn't draw any interest despite carrying a base salary south of $1 million. He should still be able to find a new team before training camp if he's willing to accept the minimum salary for a third-year player and a small signing bonus. Green-Beckham likely would be a long shot to make the final roster even if he were to sign with a receiver-needy team.