Jackson (concussion) was released by the Colts on Thursday.

Jackson had a nice season for the Colts before being suspended for its final four games due to a violation of the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, racking up 78 combined tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles. The veteran inside linebacker would have been owed $5.5 million of non-guaranteed money in 2017 had the Colts kept him, so it is not necessarily surprising to see him released, especially taking the recent suspension into consideration. Jackson is now entering his eleventh season, but still appears to have plenty of gas left in the tank and should find himself on an NFL roster come September.