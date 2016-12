Barbre (hamstring) will not practice Wednesday but is day-to-day according to head coach Doug Pederson.

Barbre has been dealing with a hamstring aliment over the past few weeks. He attempted to play through it last Thursday against the Giants, only to aggravate it during the the first half, forcing him out of action. Look for more updates to come later in the week, with Stefen Wisniewski likely to serve as replacement for as long as necessary.