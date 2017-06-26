Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Draws praise from coach

Eagles wide receivers coach Mike Groh said Monday that Jeffery has enjoyed his best offseason since 2013, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Jeffery worked under Groh in Chicago from 2013 to 2015, and the wide receivers coach says he's pleased with where the offseason import is both physically and mentally upon being reunited in Philadelphia. It's worth noting that Jeffery's lone Pro Bowl appearance came in 2013, when he caught a career-high 89 passes for 1,421 yards and seven touchdowns. Given that success, it's encouraging to hear Groh compare Jeffery's current form to that of his best offseason to date. While Jeffery still needs to solidify his chemistry with quarterback Carson Wentz ahead of the regular season, the fact that he'll be playing on a one-year contract should motivate him to have another strong campaign.