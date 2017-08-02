Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: Missing another practice
Jeffery (shoulder) will miss a second straight practice Wednesday, ESPN.com's Tim McManus reports.
Unlike teammate Torrey Smith (back), Jeffery won't be able to limit his absence to just one day. There hasn't been any indication the shoulder injury is serious, but it will start to be cause for concern if he doesn't return to practice by next week. While his role as the Eagles' top wideout isn't in question, Jeffery would benefit from staying on the practice field as he looks to build chemistry with Carson Wentz and prove that his history of nagging injuries is a thing of the past.
