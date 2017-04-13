Eagles' Beau Allen: Out for 4-to-6 months after surgery
Allen underwent successful surgery on his torn pectoral muscle and will be out 4-to-6 months, Tim McManus of ESPN reports.
That timeline would place Allen's soonest return near the beginning of the preseason, but the chances are that he will not be back until after the regular season commences. Until then, expect Timmy Jernigan to act as the Eagles' starting defensive tackle. Stay updated on Allen's recovery as training camp approaches.
