Eagles' Brandon Graham: Looking to up production this season
Graham said he is working on his technique, and his goal in 2017 will be to "get the quarterback down" more often, Zach Berman of Philly.com reports.
In a season in which he led the NFL in pressures and posted a career high in tackles, Graham still only accrued 5.5 sacks in 2016. The Eagles hope his second year at end in Jim Schwartz's 4-3 defense will be a breakthrough season for the 29-year-old in that department. However, where he lines up will be key, as he could step into the void left by Connor Barwin at right end and would then face the most talented offensive linemen in the league. Further complicating the matter is whether the Eagles will use the draft to add yet another end to a fold that already has Graham, Chris Long and Vinny Curry vying for playing time.
More News
-
Eagles' Brandon Graham: Two tackles in season finale•
-
Eagles LB Brandon Graham could be on verge of breakout year•
-
Eagles keep OLB Brandon Graham in four-year deal•
-
Report: OLB Brandon Graham down to Eagles, Giants•
-
Giants interested in Jerry Hughes, focusing on defensive line•
-
Eagles OLB Brandon Graham hungry for more opportunities•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....