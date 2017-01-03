Graham had two tackles in the Eagles Week 17 win over the Cowboys.

Graham's two tackles Sunday were part of his 59 on the season, a new career high for the seven-year veteran. He also recorded 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a pass defensed this season, right around his career average in each category. He'll enter the third year of his four-year contract next season.

