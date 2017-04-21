Graham said he is working on his technique, and his goal in 2017 will be to "get the quarterback down" more often, Zach Berman of Philly.com reports.

In a season in which he led the NFL in pressures and posted a career high in tackles, Graham still only accrued 5.5 sacks in 2016. The Eagles hope his second year at end in Jim Schwartz's 4-3 defense will be a breakthrough season for the 29-year-old in that department. However, where he lines up will be key, as he could step into the void left by Connor Barwin at right end and would then face the most talented offensive linemen in the league. Further complicating the matter is whether the Eagles will use the draft to add yet another end to a fold that already has Graham, Chris Long and Vinny Curry vying for playing time.