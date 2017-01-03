Celek had one catch for nine yards on two targets in Sunday's 27-13 win over Dallas.

Celek hasn't seen much action this season as the third pass catching option at tight end for the Eagles, behind Zach Ertz and Trey Burton. In what was his 10th season, Celek finished with 14 catches on 19 targets for 155 yards and no touchdowns, all career lows.

