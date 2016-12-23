Celek secured all three of his targets for 27 yards in Thursday's 24-19 win over the Giants.

The veteran tight end, once one of the NFL's better receiving options at the position, has seen a considerable downturn in recent seasons. However, he was a relevant part of the passing game Thursday, albeit in modest fashion. The three catches actually equaled a season high that Celek had established way back in Week 3, while the 27 yards served as his second-highest total in that category this season. Primarily a blocker and secondary target these days, Celek is tallying career lows in receptions (10) and yards (119) this season, and will finish a campaign without a score for the first time in his 10-year career if he's unable to get into the end zone against the Cowboys in the season finale on New Year's Day.

