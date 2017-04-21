Celek agreed to a decrease in his 2017 base salary from $4 million to $3 million, CSN Philly reports.

The move opens up more cap space for the Eagles, and the 32-year-old remains with the only NFL team he has ever known. Although listed as the number-two tight end on the Eagles' depth chart, Celek was surpassed as a receiving option last season by third-year TE Trey Burton, who was targeted 60 times compared to Celek's 19. Barring injury to starter Zach Ertz, Celek's 2017 role should mostly come as a blocker.