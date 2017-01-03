Treggs didn't catch either of his two targets in the Eagles' season finale against the Cowboys.

On a day TE Zach Ertz caught 13 balls for 139 yards and two touchdowns, no other Philadelphia pass catcher was able to make much of an impact. Still, with Jordan Matthews (ankle) unavailable to suit up, Treggs saw his most game action since Week 12. While he ultimately wound up without anything to show for it, Treggs is now afforded the offseason to work his way up the Eagles' wideout pecking order in preparation for Year 2 of the Carson Wentz era.