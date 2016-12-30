Marshall and Darren Sproles are expected to be handed the bulk of the Eagles' backfield snaps Sunday against the Cowboys, Dave Zangaro of CSN Philadelphia reports. Speaking on Marshall's role entering the contest, coach Doug Pederson said, "We'd obviously love to see Byron quite a bit in this last ball game to see what you've got there."

Marshall took nine carries for 22 yards and caught two passes for six yards in his Week 15 NFL debut, which preceded him not getting a single touch last Thursday against the Giants. However, with Ryan Mathews (back) joining fellow tailbacks Wendell Smallwood (knee) and Kenjon Barner (hamstring) on injured reserve this week, Marshall and Sproles embody the Eagles' top-two tailback options, which, as Pederson forecasted, should see him enjoy an expanded Week 17 role.