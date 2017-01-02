Marshall carried 10 times for 42 yards in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Cowboys. He also caught one of two targets for four additional yards.

Marshall led the team in carries and yards with Ryan Mathews (back) out of commission, averaging a respectable 4.2 yards per carry against what has been a stout Cowboys run defense. After contributing in just two games this season, it remains to be seen what Marshall's role will be with the team will be next year, with Ryan Mathews expected to head the rushing attack.