Sturgis connected on two of three fields goals and three extra points during Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Sturgis finishes his 2016 campaign having made 35 of 41 fields goal attempts and 30 extra points in 31 tries. He signed a one-year extension with the Eagles in September, so he's slated to be Philadelphia's kicker once again in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola