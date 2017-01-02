Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Hits two of three fields goals Sunday
Sturgis connected on two of three fields goals and three extra points during Sunday's win over the Cowboys.
Sturgis finishes his 2016 campaign having made 35 of 41 fields goal attempts and 30 extra points in 31 tries. He signed a one-year extension with the Eagles in September, so he's slated to be Philadelphia's kicker once again in 2017.
More News
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Nails all four field-goal attempts•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Hits all three field-goal attempts•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Misses only field-goal opportunity•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Connects on two field goals•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Barely needed in Seattle•
-
Eagles' Caleb Sturgis: Nails three field goals•