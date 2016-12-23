Wentz completed 13 of 24 passes for 152 yards with a touchdown and interception in Thursday's 24-19 win over the Giants. He also gained 27 yards on four rushes.

The rookie shook off a third-quarter scare to return to the game after being evaluated for a concussion, turning in a reasonably efficient performance. Wentz threw for a score for the third time in the last four weeks, while his 27 yards on the ground represented his second-highest total in that category. Despite some inevitable ups and downs, Wentz has offered plenty of reason for optimism in his first year, and will try to close things out on a positive note against the Cowboys on New Year's Day.