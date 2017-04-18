Wentz has focused on improving his mechanics and footwork with renowned QB coach Adam Dedeaux this offseason, ESPN's Tim McManus reports.

Wentz has reportedly made several tweaks that might not be noticeable to the naked eye but were designed to improve his throwing accuracy. Considering he completed just 62.4 percent of his passes last season, which ranked 17th in the league, bettering his aim is a logical next step in the young quarterback's development. However, many of Wentz's incomplete passes can be attributed to his lackluster receiving corps that finished bottom-10 in the league with a four percent drop rate. Thankfully for Wentz, that number should improve regardless of any improvements he could make after the Eagles went out and secured the services of accomplished wideouts Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith this offseason.