Wentz is working out with virtually all of the Eagles' top targets in North Dakota this week, Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports reports.

Wentz enters his second season with a bevy of new and improved receiving options, including offseason signings Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, as well as rookie fifth-rounder Shelton Gibson. Along with those pass-catchers, Jordan Matthews (knee), Nelson Agholor, Bryce Treggs, Zach Ertz and Trey Burton have also joined Wentz in his home state to work on their chemistry this week. In doing so, the Eagles' offensive contingent will hope to vastly improve on last season's mark of 6.2 yards per passing attempt, which topped just one team league-wide.