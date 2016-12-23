Eagles' Carson Wentz: In concussion protocol
Wentz left Thursday's game against the Giants to be evaluated for a head injury, and his return is uncertain.
The injury occurred with the Eagles in the red zone late in the third quarter. Wentz was taken to the ground by the Giants' Olivier Vernon, and subsequently headed to the locker room. He was replaced under center by Chase Daniel. Wentz suffered one diagnosed concussion in his collegiate career, so he does have a history there. Expect an update when the team releases more information.
