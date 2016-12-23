Wentz has returned under center in Thursday's game against the Eagles after undergoing concussion protocol.

Eagles fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as their rookie quarterback has cleared the league's concussion protocol. The injury was sustained late in the third quarter when the Eagles were in the red zone. He does have a history with concussions, as he was diagnosed with one in college. Chase Daniel filled in at quarterback while Wentz was in the locker room.