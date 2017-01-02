Wentz completed 27 of 43 pass attempts for 245 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Cowboys. He also gained 13 yards on his only carry of the game.

Wentz's big day was largely a function of his strong rapport with Zach Ertz, whom he connected with for 139 yards and both of his touchdowns. He completed multiple touchdown passes without a turnover for just the third time this season and it was the first time he had accomplished the feat since Week 3. Wentz clearly slowed down after a fast start to life in the NFL, finishing with 16 touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions, but he also displayed an improving skill set that could make him a useful fantasy asset once his supporting cast proves to be adequate.