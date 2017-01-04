Barwin started all 16 games at defensive end for the Eagles in 2016, while accumulating 20 tackles, five sacks, two passes defended, and a forced fumble in the process.

Barwin continued his model of consistency in 2016, starting all 16 games for the third straight season. He has missed just one game in the past six seasons overall. The veteran will be entering his ninth season in the league in 2017, and has two more season under contract with the team. Barring any unforeseen injury, he figures to head into next season as the team's starting left defensive end once again.