Eagles' Darren Sproles: Practices fully Tuesday

Sproles (concussion) practiced in full Tuesday.

No representative of the Eagles' organization has confirmed whether Sproles has emerged from the concussion protocol. However, full designations on back-to-back injury reports are as good of a sign as any that his concussion is behind him. Expect clarification on Sproles' situation prior to Thursday's game against the Giants. If active, he should jump into his normal change-of-pace role with Kenjon Barner (hamstring) joining Wendell Smallwood (knee) on the sideline.