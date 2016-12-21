Eagles' Darren Sproles: Ready to go Thursday

Sproles (concussion) wasn't listed on the Eagles' final injury report in advance of Thursday's game versus the Giants, the team's official site reports.

After a concussion sidelined him Sunday in Baltimore, Sproles had no trouble logging every practice rep this week. With his return imminent, he slots back in to a barren backfield behind Ryan Mathews, due to Wendell Smallwood (knee) and Kenjon Barner (hamstring) landing on injured reserve over the last week and a half. Expect Sproles to handle a change-of-pace role, at the very least, Thursday.