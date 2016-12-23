Eagles' Darren Sproles: Tallies 63 yards of offense in Week 16 win

Sproles (concussion) compiled 40 yards and scored a touchdown on seven rushes, while securing both of his targets for 23 yards in Thursday's 24-19 win over the Giants.

Sproles opened the scoring with a 25-yard scamper in the first quarter, only his second touchdown of the season, both of which have come in the last three games he's been active for. Sproles saw limited work despite backfield mate Ryan Mathews' early exit from the contest with a stinger, but could be in line for a much bigger share of the tailback touches in Week 17 against the Cowboys if the latter's injury lingers.