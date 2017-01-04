Eagles' Darren Sproles: Totals 36 yards in finale

Sproles rushed for 32 yards on nine carries and added four yards on three catches in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Who said that you can't teach an old dog new tricks? Sproles ended the 2016 season at 33 years old and setting a new career mark in rushing attempts. Often the scatback throughout his career, injuries, ineffectiveness and inexperience in Philadelphia's backfield led to Sproles taking the top job down the stretch. It sets up an interesting predicament in Philadelphia this offseason. On one hand, the Eagles can walk away from the $4 million owed to Sproles in 2017 with no cap penalty. On the other, the team would enter the season with little experience behind the oft-injured Ryan Mathews.