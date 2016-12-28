Green-Beckham nabbed a seven-yard catch in Thursday's win over the Giants.

Green-Beckham was spotty for much of the season, but emerged with three straight games with at least four catches before injuring his ribs in Week 13 against the Bengals. He sat out one game and has caught just a pass each in his past two contests. If healthy, he could hope to repeat his five-catch effort the last time the Eagles locked up against Dallas in Week 8.