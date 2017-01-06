Green-Beckham caught 36 passes (on 74 targets) for 392 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games played this season.

Green-Beckham was traded from the Titans just before the regular season kicked off, but despite the Eagles' lack of perimeter playmakers, he was unable to become a reliable fantasy option. The towering 2015 second-rounder had three games with at least five catches and 50 receiving yards, but was otherwise an underwhelming commodity, particularly after he finished last season with two 100-yard games and two scores over his final five outings. While a full offseason working with quarterback Carson Wentz should help Green-Beckham heading into next season, Philadelphia is almost certain to look to bolster their receiving corps before then, which could push Green-Beckham into more competition for targets.