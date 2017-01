Cox had three tackles in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Cowboys.

Cox finished the 2016 season with 6.5 sacks, 43 tackles, and a forced fumble in 16 games played. Those totals are down from his 9.5 sacks, 71 tackles, and three forced fumbles in 2015, but he was hobbled by ankle injuries at times during the season. He'll look to rebound with an improved season in 2017.