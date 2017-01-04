Mills played in all 16 games during 2016, and finished with 51 tackles and seven passes defended.

The rookie, who was taken in the seventh round, worked his way up the depth chart in training camp, and found a role with the team providing depth at cornerback. While he failed to tally an interception, the 22-year-old showed he had a nose for the ball by knocking away seven passes during the season. He is under contract for three more seasons, at an affordable price, so the Eagles figure to continue using Mills in their plans going forward.