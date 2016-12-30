Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Questionable for Sunday
Hicks (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.
Hicks sprained his ankle in Week 16, but appears to be on pace to play in the Eagles' season finale. If he's limited, expect Stephen Tulloch to see an increased role.
