Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Snags two interceptions Sunday
Hicks recorded five tackles (all solo) and two interceptions in Sunday's win over Dallas.
Hicks had his first career multi-interception game Sunday, ending the season with a team-leading five interceptions. He also was second on the team with 85 tackles. Hicks played on 95.2 percent of the Eagles defensive snaps this season and will look to build on his strong campaign come time for the 2017 season.
