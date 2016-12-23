Hicks sprained his ankle in Thursday's win over the Giants, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Enquirer reports.

Hicks sprained ankle didn't appear to overly limit him, but the severity of the injury remains unclear. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being as he looks to play in the Eagles' season finale against the Cowboys.

