Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Suffers hand injury
Hicks suffered a hand injury during a non-football related activity, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Hicks, who got married last Saturday, reportedly suffered an undisclosed hand injury during his honeymoon in Greece. At worst, he's looking at a four-week timeline for recovery, so he should be on the field for the opening of training camp on July 27th.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Snags two interceptions Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Active Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Sprains ankle Thursday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Second interception of 2016 on Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Leads team in tackle department•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Broncos in Fantasy
The Denver Broncos have questions at both quarterback and running back heading into 2017, but...
-
Industry 12-team PPR mock draft
We enlist the help of Fantasy analysts from ESPN, Yahoo, Fantasy Pros and more to bring you...
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR leagues
It's never a bad idea to load up at receiver, tight end and quarterback in a PPR league, which...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR leagues
When you're picking at the end of the draft, you're either reaching or hoping someone falls....
-
Picking No. 11 in PPR leagues
Picking 11th should put you in perfect position to draft two receivers with your first two...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR leagues
After starting his team at No. 1 overall in PPR with Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley, Jamey Eisenberg...