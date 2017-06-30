Eagles' Jordan Hicks: Suffers hand injury

Hicks suffered a hand injury during a non-football related activity, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.

Hicks, who got married last Saturday, reportedly suffered an undisclosed hand injury during his honeymoon in Greece. At worst, he's looking at a four-week timeline for recovery, so he should be on the field for the opening of training camp on July 27th.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories