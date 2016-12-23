Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Active in Week 16

Matthews (ankle) is listed as active Thursday against the Giants.

As expected, Matthews will play through an ankle injury, as he has in back-to-back games since taking a seat in Week 13. During that brief spell, he's gathered in 14 of 21 targets for 106 yards within an offense predicated on short passes from rookie quarterback Carson Wentz. As a result, Matthews' doesn't exactly boast a high ceiling in non-PPR formats and will now line up against a Giants defense that has surrendered just 10 touchdowns to wide receivers this season.