Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Held to 12 yards receiving in Week 16 win

Matthews (ankle) secured two of six targets for 12 yards in Thursday's 24-19 win over the Giants.

Matthews was a victim of the conservative passing game the Eagles deployed Thursday, one that saw Carson Wentz post a 6.3 YPA. The good news for the third-year receiver was that he made it through the contest without further damage to his ankle. Although he'd had productive games the previous two weeks from a PPR perspective with a combined 14 receptions, Matthews has now posted a YPC of under 10.0 for three straight contests. He'll try to finish the season on a strong note against the Cowboys on New Year's Day.