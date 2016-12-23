Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Held to 12 yards receiving in Week 16 win
Matthews (ankle) secured two of six targets for 12 yards in Thursday's 24-19 win over the Giants.
Matthews was a victim of the conservative passing game the Eagles deployed Thursday, one that saw Carson Wentz post a 6.3 YPA. The good news for the third-year receiver was that he made it through the contest without further damage to his ankle. Although he'd had productive games the previous two weeks from a PPR perspective with a combined 14 receptions, Matthews has now posted a YPC of under 10.0 for three straight contests. He'll try to finish the season on a strong note against the Cowboys on New Year's Day.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Active in Week 16•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Listed as questionable, but should play Thursday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Expected to keep playing•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Limited to minimal gains in loss•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Active Sunday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Likely to face Ravens•