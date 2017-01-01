Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Inactive Sunday

Matthews (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Cowboys.

As intimated by Adam Caplan of ESPN on Saturday, Matthews was closer to the doubtful side of taking the field, rather than the questionable tag he was handed Friday. With Matthews finally taking a seat in the regular season finale due to an ankle injury that has lingered since Week 12, Carson Wentz will rely upon Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor, and Dorial Green-Beckham as the top options in the Eagles' dink-and-dunk passing attack.