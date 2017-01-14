Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Leads lackluster receiving corps

Matthews caught 73 passes (on 117 targets) for 804 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games played this season.

Matthews missed a couple games due to an ankle problem, but he still comfortably led his fellow Eagles wideouts in receiving, accounting for 400 more yards than the next-closest player at his position. The 2014 second-rounder's was particularly helpful on deep passes, catching a team-high nine passes for 253 yards and a touchdown on throws of 20 yards or more, Paul Domowitch of the Philadelphia Daily News reports. Despite that success, Matthews still slightly trailed tight end Zach Ertz in receptions, yards and touchdowns, with the latter category hurting his fantasy value most. Compared to having eight touchdowns in both of his first two campaigns, Matthews' three scores this term represented a significant decline. While he'll likely enter next season, which is the last of his rookie contract, as the Eagles' top receiver on the depth chart, the team is almost certain to add competition to the position this offseason.