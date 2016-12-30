Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Listed as questionable

Matthews (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Matthews didn't practice prior to a limited session Friday, so it's unclear whether his ankle injury will be risked in Sunday's season finale. If his availability is impacted by the ailment, Dorial Green-Beckham, Nelson Agholor, Bryce Treggs and Paul Turner would represent Philadelphia's only healthy wide receivers.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola