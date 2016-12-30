Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Listed as questionable
Matthews (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Matthews didn't practice prior to a limited session Friday, so it's unclear whether his ankle injury will be risked in Sunday's season finale. If his availability is impacted by the ailment, Dorial Green-Beckham, Nelson Agholor, Bryce Treggs and Paul Turner would represent Philadelphia's only healthy wide receivers.
