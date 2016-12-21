Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Listed as questionable, but should play Thursday

Matthews (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Giants.

The same applies to offensive linemen Allen Barbre (hamstring) and Isaac Seumalo (ankle), though coach Doug Pederson relayed Wednesday that all three should be a go Thursday night. Matthews' ankle issue has resulted in him being listed as questionable on a weekly basis since Week 13, but he's been able to play through it the last two weeks and that's not expected to change Thursday. Matthews hasn't found the end zone since Week 8, but double-digit targets remains routine for the wideout when he's healthy and his PPR utility thus remains stable. Over his last two games following a one-week absence, Matthews has logged 14 catches on 21 targets for 106 yards.