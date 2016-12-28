Eagles' Jordan Matthews: No practice Wednesday
Matthews (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.
Aside from the Eagles' Week 12 tilt in which he suffered an ankle injury and his absence the next game, Matthews was contained to his lowest share (70 percent) of offensive snaps this season last Thursday against the Giants. The result was a season-low 12 receiving yards, but head coach Doug Pederson employed a game plan predicated on the ground, as evidenced by a 30:25 pass-to-run ratio. Although Matthews' lack of practice to kick off Week 17 prep may have been a precautionary measure, his status will be monitored closely in the coming days.
