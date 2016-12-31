Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Pessimism surrounding Week 17 status
Matthews (ankle) was very limited in Friday's practice and may be unable to play Sunday against the Cowboys as a result, ESPN's Adam Caplan reports.
Matthews originally held the "questionable" tag, but more recent reports indicate he'll likely be doubtful to play in the Eagles' season finale. If he's ultimately held out, expect Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham to see increased roles alongside tight end Zach Ertz.
More News
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Listed as questionable•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Practicing Friday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Sits out Thursday's practice•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: No practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Held to 12 yards receiving in Week 16 win•
-
Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Active in Week 16•