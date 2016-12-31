Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Pessimism surrounding Week 17 status

Matthews (ankle) was very limited in Friday's practice and may be unable to play Sunday against the Cowboys as a result, ESPN's Adam Caplan reports.

Matthews originally held the "questionable" tag, but more recent reports indicate he'll likely be doubtful to play in the Eagles' season finale. If he's ultimately held out, expect Nelson Agholor and Dorial Green-Beckham to see increased roles alongside tight end Zach Ertz.