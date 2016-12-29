Eagles' Jordan Matthews: Sits out Thursday's practice

Matthews (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Matthews continues to suffer through the residual effects of a right ankle injury suffered in Week 12. In the meantime, he hasn't cobbled together a play of 20-plus yards, after notching 13 in the first 11 games of the season. With no postseason hopes on the line, the Eagles are merely playing for pride, but a divisional matchup against the Cowboys awaits Sunday, so Matthews may be aiming to end the campaign on as high of a note as he can muster at this point. Ultimately, Friday's injury report could shed light on his potential to suit up in the regular season finale.