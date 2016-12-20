Barner (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Barner injured his hamstring in Sunday's game against Baltimore and was initially ruled out for just Week 16. With the Eagles eliminated from playoff contention and Barner unlikely to recover in just two weeks, the move is likely an attempt to simply open up a roster spot and not due to the severity of the injury. It isn't expected that Barner's injury will linger into the offseason or prevent him from being a full participant in offseason activities. Byron Marshall will take over as Philadelphia's No. 3 option at running back with Barner out.